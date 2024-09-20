Champions Trophy 2025: ICC delegation expresses satisfaction over arrangements

A general view of the historical National Bank Stadium, previously known as National Stadium Karachi, on March 4, 2021 in Karachi, Sindh, Pakistan. — Reuters

ISLAMABAD: The International Cricket Council (ICC) delegation met Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi and discussed the preparations made ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to be held in the country.



The ICC delegation expressed satisfaction over the preparations in Karachi and Rawalpindi for the prestigious tournament.

They also deemed the security arrangements in Karachi, Rawalpindi, and Islamabad to be satisfactory.

A detailed discussion on security arrangements for the tournament also took place in the meeting, said a press release.

The ICC delegation included ICC Senior Manager Events Sarah Edgar, Event Manager and Champions Trophy Event Lead Aun Muhammad Zaidi, General Manager Cricket ICC Wasim Khan, Security Manager David Musker and Broadcast consultant Mansoor Manj.

From the PCB, Director International Cricket Usman Wahla, Director Security Colonel (retired) Khalid Mehmood, and Head of Marketing Salman Mesud attended the meeting.

PCB Chairman Naqvi assured the ICC delegation of world-class arrangements for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

He further said that the upgradation work of the stadiums will be completed well before the tournament, and foolproof security arrangements will be made for all participating teams.

"Hosting the ICC Champions Trophy in Pakistan is an honour, and preparations are being finalised to match the grandeur of the tournament," the cricketing body chairman stated.

Naqvi assured the ICC that all teams participating will enjoy playing in a peaceful and secure environment.

"After the upgradation, the stadiums will be equipped with international-standard facilities, enhancing the spectators’ experience," Naqvi added regarding the work at the stadiums that will host the mega event next year.

"The Pakistani nation has a deep love for cricket and will support all teams during the mega event in February and March next year," Naqvi concluded.