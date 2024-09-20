Katy Perry's daughter Daisy Dove joins mom on new song 'Wonder'

Katy Perry has left fans surprised as her 4-year-old daughter recently made her music debut.

The final track, Wonder from Perry's latest album, 143, features 4-year-old Daisy's sweet vocals in the beginning and end of the song.

The track opens with Daisy singing, "One day, when we’re older / Will we still look up in wonder?" and concludes by repeating the lyrics, and adding, "Someday, when we’re wiser / Will our hearts still have that fire?"

During a recent interview, Perry revealed that her partner Orlando Bloom's son, Flynn, 13, has been instrumental in her music-making process.

She said, "I'll play things to Orlando's son, who's 13, and he has a really good ear. He's probably the best person out of my whole family."

"He loved 'Never Really Over' I played that to him before it came out and I was like, 'What do you think?' And he's like, 'Yeah, this is good.' He's got good taste. He loves this song called 'All the Love,' which is on 143. And that's like one of my favorite songs that I wrote," she added.