Katy Perry details 'hot and fast' relationship with Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom’s relationship is “hot n’ cold.”

The 39-year-old Roar hitmaker, had an exclusive conversation with PEOPLE magazine about her dynamics with her longtime partner as well as gushed over her four-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove, while promoting her new album, 143.

Perry revealed how arguments between her and the Pirates of the Caribbean star take place. “Orlando and I, when we argue, we argue kinda hot and fast and then cool really quickly.”

“It’s like, ‘La la la la la, I love you. Alright, let’s move on,’” she added.

Gushing over Bloom’s romantic energy, the Firework singer also stated, “He's a real sage. We both have parts of ourselves. There's two parts of us, our highest good, and then our carnal, material self. Ego.”

She continued, “When the ego is running the show, then it's like, ‘Whoa.’ But when that's in check, then we're both something else.”

Additionally, the proud mom also told the outlet how her daughter is blend of herself and Bloom’s personality, stating, “She’s just not shy. She’s a product of both parents being very bold.”

Katy Perry also revealed how all three of her family members refer to themselves as a “loud family” addressing themselves as “the chaos crew. We are fire, fire, fire, and so [Daisy] sees all of that.”