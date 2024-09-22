 
Halle Bailey breaks away from veganism: 'I craved meat'

Halle Bailey explains why she went for meat despite being a vegan for 13 years

Web Desk
September 22, 2024

Halle Bailey has been a vegan for years. However, she said she had to let go of her usual diet and eat meat because she was pregnant.

Explaining what she meant by this, the Little Mermaid actress said on an Instagram Live that while pregnant, she was craving for meat.

"And the answer is: not anymore," she responded to the queries from the fans asking whether she was still vegan — when she was seen eating while her 8-month son Halo — whom she shares with boyfriend DDG — was with her in the clip.

"And the reason being is, I think I told some of you guys that when I was pregnant, I had just, like, started craving meat."

She continued, "I was just like, well, I'm gonna give my body what it wants right now because I'm doing a really hard job of growing a human, and I also wanted to make sure Halo was getting the proper nutrients and things he needed."

However, Halle, who has been a vegan for 13 years, said her non-meat diet still makes up a large portion of her diet.

"If I have an inkling or craving for chicken or something, I'll eat it," adding, "But I don't eat a lot of meat. But it's like if I want it, I'm gonna have it and then that's it."

