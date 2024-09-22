 
Ryan Reynolds packs huge surprise for fan: 'You're the best'

Ryan Reynolds also connected the young fan to Hugh Jackman via FaceTime

By
Web Desk
|

September 22, 2024

Ryan Reynolds packs huge surprise for fan: 'You're the best'

Ryan Reynolds has a huge fanbase and a good relationship with them, which was put on display after he fulfilled the dream of a young boy.

Nash, an 8-year-old kid, has cancer of a rare kind, and he is having treatment for the disease at the Mass General Hospital for Children in Boston.

During his battle with cancer, he received a surprise that was seemingly least expected: meeting his icon.

According to CBS, his mom contacted the Deadpool and Wolverine star, explaining how big her kid was his fan in the lead-up to the big day.

So, making Nash's dream come true, Ryan visits the cancer-stricken child, much to his amazement, and connects him to his co-star Hugh Jackman via FaceTime.

"Wish every kid needing treatment got it here," the father-of-four wrote on social media. "And I wish every parent with a sick kid could put their kid in hands this capable. Nash, you're the best. Love you, pal."

Ryan Reynolds packs huge surprise for fan: Youre the best

Talking of kids, Ryan said in an interview earlier that he was eager to have more children after welcoming four babies with Blake Lively. “The more, the merrier,” he said to E! News.

