Prince Harry bashed for relying on a ‘bleeding heart': ‘Hollywood's slipping!'

Royal experts believe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have completely lost their chance at obtaining Hollywood and an expert has stepped forward with a major analysis about this all.

All of this has been brought forward by Mark Borkowski during his interview on The Sun’s Royal Exclusive with Royal Editor Matt Wilkinson.

For those unversed this analysis has come following accusations that “everyone’s terrified of Meghan” and that “they’re both poor decision-makers.”

According to Mr Borkowski, “I think they probably have lost Hollywood.”

This is mainly due to the fact that, “one thing about Hollywood is that it's the home of corporate entertainment, the world of the business of show, and it's a small community.”

To make matters worse there is “only so far you can operate with a bleeding heart” and “constantly talking about your distance and the way the Royal Family has treated you,” is also not a long-term strategy.

This made it so that “sooner or later, that seemed to be the continual narrative that never changed.”