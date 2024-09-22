 
Geo News

Prince Harry bashed for relying on a ‘bleeding heart': ‘Hollywood's slipping!'

Prince Harry has just been called out for relying too heavily on his bleeding heart given that his dream of Hollywood is slipping away

By
Web Desk
|

September 22, 2024

Prince Harry bashed for relying on a ‘bleeding heart: ‘Hollywoods slipping!
Prince Harry bashed for relying on a ‘bleeding heart': ‘Hollywood's slipping!'

Royal experts believe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have completely lost their chance at obtaining Hollywood and an expert has stepped forward with a major analysis about this all.

All of this has been brought forward by Mark Borkowski during his interview on The Sun’s Royal Exclusive with Royal Editor Matt Wilkinson.

For those unversed this analysis has come following accusations that “everyone’s terrified of Meghan” and that “they’re both poor decision-makers.”

According to Mr Borkowski, “I think they probably have lost Hollywood.”

This is mainly due to the fact that, “one thing about Hollywood is that it's the home of corporate entertainment, the world of the business of show, and it's a small community.”

To make matters worse there is “only so far you can operate with a bleeding heart” and “constantly talking about your distance and the way the Royal Family has treated you,” is also not a long-term strategy.

This made it so that “sooner or later, that seemed to be the continual narrative that never changed.”

Kate Middleton leaves Prince Harry with obvious signs about 'what matters'
Kate Middleton leaves Prince Harry with obvious signs about 'what matters'
Rapper 6ix9ine lands in legal trouble due to his ex
Rapper 6ix9ine lands in legal trouble due to his ex
Kim Kardashian speeds up work for prison reform
Kim Kardashian speeds up work for prison reform
Sean Diddy Combs' newly resurfaced interview sends alarms
Sean Diddy Combs' newly resurfaced interview sends alarms
‘Tight Spot' actress Kathryn Grant departs this life at 90
‘Tight Spot' actress Kathryn Grant departs this life at 90
Gwen Stefani expresses 'love' for Dua Lipa
Gwen Stefani expresses 'love' for Dua Lipa
Dakota Fanning reminisces her time as child actor
Dakota Fanning reminisces her time as child actor
Slash to unveil details behind successful solo album: 'A blues guy'
Slash to unveil details behind successful solo album: 'A blues guy'