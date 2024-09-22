Katy Perry shares heart to heart moments with fans

Katy Perry recently celebrated the success of her concert by sharing a heart-warming moment with her Brazilian fans.



The Roar hitmaker expressed her heartiest gratitude to her fans for showering their love for the singer during her power performance at Rock in Rio.

The 39-year-old singer took to Instagram and posted a clip in which she could be seen standing in her hotel balcony.

Katy Perry recently performed at Rock in Rio music festival in Brazil

Perry addressed her crowd, “And that, my friends, is a wrap on Brazil.”

She continued, “We love you so much, we will always be there for you time after time, just like you have been there for me time after time."

Perry, who donned a green bikini, concluded the post, saying, “They sang so loud at the show yesterday, it was the loudest I've ever heard anyone sing my songs. I love you so much, for everything.”

In a clip, the crowd could be heard chanting for the singer while she was recording the message.

For the unversed, The Dark Horse singer also recently released her seventh album 143 after 2020's Smile.

The newly released album’s Woman's World was released as the lead single on July 11, 2024 and was followed by Lifetimes on August 8, and I'm His, He's Mine featuring Doechii on September 13.

