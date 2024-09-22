NBC, CBS polls show Harris gaining ground on Trump as views brighten

Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump (L) speaks during a presidential debate hosted by ABC with US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, US on September 10, 2024. — AFP

WASHINGTON: US Vice President Kamala Harris leads Republican rival Donald Trump by 5% points in an NBC News poll released on Sunday that found that respondents have come to see her more favourably since she emerged as the Democratic candidate for president.

Asked about their views of Harris since she became the nominee, 48% of 1,000 registered voters surveyed said it was positive compared to 32% in July — the largest jump among politician ratings polled by NBC since President George W Bush's favourability rose after the September 11, 2001, attacks.

Asked about Trump, 40% of those polled said they viewed him positively compared to 38% in July, the news network said. The poll, conducted September 13-17, has a margin of error of 3% points.

A separate CBS News poll also found Harris leading Trump, by 4% points, 52% to 48%, among likely voters, with a margin of error rate of plus or minus 2% points.

The findings are broadly in line with other recent national polls, including those by Reuters/Ipsos, that show a close contest heading into the November 5 election.

While national surveys offer important signals on the views of the electorate, the state-by-state results of the Electoral College determine the winner, with a handful of battleground states likely to be decisive.

Trump, 78, is making his third consecutive bid for the White House after losing to Joe Biden in 2020, which he continues to falsely blame on widespread voter fraud while facing federal and state criminal charges over efforts to overturn the election results.

Harris, 59, is a former US senator and prosecutor now serving under Biden. She would be the first woman to serve as president in the nation's 248-year history.

"She's been able to change this from a race that was a referendum on Joe Biden to a race that is a referendum on Donald Trump," Amy Walter, publisher and editor in chief of the nonpartisan Cook Political Report, told NBC's "Meet the Press".

In CBS' poll of 3,129 registered voters surveyed September 18-20, Harris edged up 2 percentage points after a 50-50 split in August, shored by her performance in the September 10 debate and brightening economic news.