 
Geo News

Justin Bieber urges Hailey to 'catch up with friends' after baby Jack's arrival

Justin Bieber and Hailey are reportedly in 'happy bubble' since baby Jack Blues Bieber's arrival

By
Web Desk
|

September 22, 2024

Justin Bieber urges Hailey to catch up with friends after baby Jacks arrival
Justin Bieber urges Hailey to 'catch up with friends' after baby Jack's arrival

Justin and Hailey Bieber are more in love since welcoming their first child, Jack Blues Bieber.

The couple, who celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary recently, welcomed their son last month.

According to PEOPLE magazine, an insider claimed that Justin and Hailey appears to be "more in love."

"They had a quiet wedding anniversary celebration," an insider said, adding, "They seem even more in love since the baby arrived."

Hailey, who is adjusting well to motherhood, has been encouraged by Justin "to catch up with friends." She has "been out a few times without the baby."

Meanwhile, the Baby crooner is reportedly "been in a happy bubble since baby Jack was born" and is dedicated to being "a great dad and husband."

Since baby Jack's birth, the Rhode founder has shared special moments of their life on social media.

For their anniversary, the new mom posted pictures of a cozy celebration filled with balloons and candles. The new dad shared a glimpse of his new "papa bear" coffee mug, showing his excitement for fatherhood.

Angelina Jolie reflects on 'beautiful feeling' of becoming a parent
Angelina Jolie reflects on 'beautiful feeling' of becoming a parent
Brad Pitt 'spends extra romantic time' with Ines De Ramon for 7th baby: Source
Brad Pitt 'spends extra romantic time' with Ines De Ramon for 7th baby: Source
Keith Urban dishes on binge-watching Nicole Kidman's 'The Perfect Couple'
Keith Urban dishes on binge-watching Nicole Kidman's 'The Perfect Couple'
Meghan Markle trying to ‘own' Prince Harry
Meghan Markle trying to ‘own' Prince Harry
Princess Diana's brother finally breaks silence on Prince William, Harry rift
Princess Diana's brother finally breaks silence on Prince William, Harry rift
Ben Affleck says hello to past demons amid Jennifer Lopez split: Source
Ben Affleck says hello to past demons amid Jennifer Lopez split: Source
Sophie Turner resonates with Joan Hannington story amid Joe Jonas divorce
Sophie Turner resonates with Joan Hannington story amid Joe Jonas divorce
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ridiculed for sounding like a deflating balloon
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ridiculed for sounding like a deflating balloon