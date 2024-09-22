Justin Bieber urges Hailey to 'catch up with friends' after baby Jack's arrival

Justin and Hailey Bieber are more in love since welcoming their first child, Jack Blues Bieber.

The couple, who celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary recently, welcomed their son last month.

According to PEOPLE magazine, an insider claimed that Justin and Hailey appears to be "more in love."

"They had a quiet wedding anniversary celebration," an insider said, adding, "They seem even more in love since the baby arrived."

Hailey, who is adjusting well to motherhood, has been encouraged by Justin "to catch up with friends." She has "been out a few times without the baby."

Meanwhile, the Baby crooner is reportedly "been in a happy bubble since baby Jack was born" and is dedicated to being "a great dad and husband."

Since baby Jack's birth, the Rhode founder has shared special moments of their life on social media.

For their anniversary, the new mom posted pictures of a cozy celebration filled with balloons and candles. The new dad shared a glimpse of his new "papa bear" coffee mug, showing his excitement for fatherhood.