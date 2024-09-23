 
Geo News

Kate Middleton facing her own mortality despite being cancer free

Kate Middleton has recently been coming face to face with her mortality

By
Web Desk
|

September 23, 2024

Kate Middleton facing her own mortality despite being cancer free
Kate Middleton facing her own mortality despite being cancer free

Kate Middleton has reportedly been coming to terms with her mortality since suffering from cancer.

Insights into everything has been brought to light by an inside source that is well placed within the Palace.

This source in question broke everything down during one of their most recent interviews with New Idea Magazine.

The insider began by saying, “Facing your own mortality changes people. Kate knows how precious life is and to not waste time on the past.”

Not to mention, “During her chemo treatment, Kate read theories on cancer being linked to repressed anger and stress. So, she's making a big effort to let go of any grudges.”

Before signing off the source also admitted that there is an ‘ace’ that Kate has up her sleeve a said “The ace up her sleeve, as far as William is concerned, is that opening the door for Harry is a way of keeping him from doing something else damaging again.”

Dwayne Johnson, Chris Evans' highly awaited 'Red One' trailer rolls out
Dwayne Johnson, Chris Evans' highly awaited 'Red One' trailer rolls out
'Jane's Addiction's' tour cancellation leads Perry Farrell to seek medical help?
'Jane's Addiction's' tour cancellation leads Perry Farrell to seek medical help?
Princess Diana's family struggles to stay connected with Harry amid royal family rift video
Princess Diana's family struggles to stay connected with Harry amid royal family rift
Meghan Markle using Prince Harry in Hollywood plot for massive punishment
Meghan Markle using Prince Harry in Hollywood plot for massive punishment
Prince William makes huge sacrifice for Kate Middleton's mental health
Prince William makes huge sacrifice for Kate Middleton's mental health
Madonna makes headturner entry and bold exit for Dolce & Gabbana Milan show
Madonna makes headturner entry and bold exit for Dolce & Gabbana Milan show
Sabrina Carpenter delights fans with special reminder
Sabrina Carpenter delights fans with special reminder
Ed Sheeran shocks crowd with surprise appearance at Diljit Dosanjh's concert video
Ed Sheeran shocks crowd with surprise appearance at Diljit Dosanjh's concert