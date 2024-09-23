Kate Middleton facing her own mortality despite being cancer free

Kate Middleton has reportedly been coming to terms with her mortality since suffering from cancer.

Insights into everything has been brought to light by an inside source that is well placed within the Palace.

This source in question broke everything down during one of their most recent interviews with New Idea Magazine.

The insider began by saying, “Facing your own mortality changes people. Kate knows how precious life is and to not waste time on the past.”

Not to mention, “During her chemo treatment, Kate read theories on cancer being linked to repressed anger and stress. So, she's making a big effort to let go of any grudges.”

Before signing off the source also admitted that there is an ‘ace’ that Kate has up her sleeve a said “The ace up her sleeve, as far as William is concerned, is that opening the door for Harry is a way of keeping him from doing something else damaging again.”