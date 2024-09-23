 
Princess Diana's family struggles to stay connected with Harry amid royal family rift

September 23, 2024

September 23, 2024

Princess Diana’s family, including her brother Charles Spencer and Lady Jane, have worked hard to keep their communication open with Prince Harry amid their rift with the Royal family.

According to a latest report, the family is trying hard to stay connected to the former Princess of Wales’ son after he left the royal family in 2020.

Discussing how Meghan Markle is opposed to Harry’s UK return, the insider said the Duchess of Sussex is determined to become an “international superstar” and sees England as her husband’s “hated homeland.”

"She is determined to become an international superstar, and I can't imagine her ever willingly returning to Harry's hated homeland,” the insider shared.

"Harry's trip was his first step in mending bridges, especially with his cancer-stricken father, King Charles,” they added.

Speaking on how Diana’s family is keen on keeping in touch with Harry, the expert said, "Diana's family, including her sister Lady Jane, Lord Fellowes' widow, has worked hard to keep communications open since palace doors were slammed in Harry's face after his toxic attacks on the royal family.”

