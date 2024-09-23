Kate Middleton receives warning as she returns to work amid challenges

Kate Middleton has received warning as she took a significant step towards returning to her royal duties after completing preventative chemotherapy.



While Prince William is relieved as the Princess of Wales made a much-awaited comeback, a royal expert has warned Kate regarding the challenges she might cade.

According to a royal expert, Kate’s return to work marks a significant milestone in her recovery, easing concerns William had about her well-being.

However, she sent a warning to Kate against rushing her full-time return, citing the challenges cancer survivors face when they return to their normal life.

"Small steps, taken slowly in her own time. That, I think, is Catherine's way back to health, happiness and work. Although it was just a meeting at Windsor Castle, it was a significant step to have it documented in the Court Circular,” Jennie Bond told OK! Magazine.

"It must have been very reassuring for William to know that his wife was feeling well enough to be back doing the job she cares so passionately about. It is another marker in Catherine's long journey to full recovery,” she added.

But there must be no rush... other cancer survivors have spoken about the difficulties of returning to work. Things are not the same; feelings and attitudes, their perspectives on life have changed.

“Catherine will have a lot to process when it comes to not just her physical health, but her mental health too before she feels truly ready for a full time role again."