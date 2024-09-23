Khloe Kardashian details Diddy's infamous party with Justin Bieber among guests

Khloe Kardashian recalled one of Diddy's infamous parties where Justin Bieber was also present

Khloe Kardashian once revealed that she came across a very young Justin Bieber at one of Diddy’s now-infamous parties.

This comes after music mogul Diddy, 54, was arrested in New York as part of a sex trafficking investigation and is currently being held at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center after being denied bail.

In the video, Khloe, 40, talked about the party in a 2014 episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, and told her sister Kourtney that most guests were half naked at the party.

“Who was with you this weekend?” asked Kourtney.

The Good American founder replied that she was with “a bunch of friends.”

In response, Kourtney began guessing the names, saying, “Diddy. Quincy. Justin Bieber…” and Khloe smiled and confirmed she was with them, saying “So far, so good.”

Elsewhere, Khloe detailed: “I got on a plane at 5.30am. Well this party...I think half the people there were butt naked... ”

Meanwhile, sources have claimed that Diddy’s arrest has left Bieber disturbed.

“So many people who helped to make him who he is were very close to Diddy and it has completely thrown him,” a tipster told the Mail.

“He had a long break from Diddy when he believes most of this took place and he had distanced himself from him,” they continued.

“He was featured on Diddy's most recent album, and had he known any of this, there is no way he would have done it,” they added of Justin Bieber.