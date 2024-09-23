 
Geo News

Khloe Kardashian details Diddy's infamous party with Justin Bieber among guests

Khloe Kardashian recalled one of Diddy's infamous parties where Justin Bieber was also present

By
Web Desk
|

September 23, 2024

Khloe Kardashian recalled one of Diddys infamous parties where Justin Bieber was also present
Khloe Kardashian recalled one of Diddy's infamous parties where Justin Bieber was also present

Khloe Kardashian once revealed that she came across a very young Justin Bieber at one of Diddy’s now-infamous parties.

This comes after music mogul Diddy, 54, was arrested in New York as part of a sex trafficking investigation and is currently being held at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center after being denied bail.

In the video, Khloe, 40, talked about the party in a 2014 episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, and told her sister Kourtney that most guests were half naked at the party.

“Who was with you this weekend?” asked Kourtney.

The Good American founder replied that she was with “a bunch of friends.”

In response, Kourtney began guessing the names, saying, “Diddy. Quincy. Justin Bieber…” and Khloe smiled and confirmed she was with them, saying “So far, so good.”

Elsewhere, Khloe detailed: “I got on a plane at 5.30am. Well this party...I think half the people there were butt naked... ”

Meanwhile, sources have claimed that Diddy’s arrest has left Bieber disturbed.

“So many people who helped to make him who he is were very close to Diddy and it has completely thrown him,” a tipster told the Mail.

“He had a long break from Diddy when he believes most of this took place and he had distanced himself from him,” they continued.

“He was featured on Diddy's most recent album, and had he known any of this, there is no way he would have done it,” they added of Justin Bieber. 

George Lynch details 'kind of scary' bodybuilding journey
George Lynch details 'kind of scary' bodybuilding journey
Prince Harry emphasizes need for 'courage' during event to honor mom Diana
Prince Harry emphasizes need for 'courage' during event to honor mom Diana
Justin Timberlake announced as headliner for 2025 Belsonic festival
Justin Timberlake announced as headliner for 2025 Belsonic festival
Meghan Markle wants to become ‘political advocate' in US amid elections video
Meghan Markle wants to become ‘political advocate' in US amid elections
Tupac Shakur revealed Sean 'Diddy' Combs reality before death?
Tupac Shakur revealed Sean 'Diddy' Combs reality before death?
Samuel L. Jackson shares secret to 43 years of marriage with LaTanya Richardson
Samuel L. Jackson shares secret to 43 years of marriage with LaTanya Richardson
Mick Jagger's young girlfriend believes ‘age is not an issue'
Mick Jagger's young girlfriend believes ‘age is not an issue'
Liam Gallagher bids farewell to solo endeavor amid Oasis reunion plans
Liam Gallagher bids farewell to solo endeavor amid Oasis reunion plans