‘Lonely' Prince Harry looking for ‘tribes' in America

Prince Harry’s close pals have revealed he secretly feels left out and isolated in his new life.



The Duke of Sussex, who left his duty behind in search of a better life in America, is missing home terribly four years into his time in the US.

Royal expert Darren Stanton tin told to Fabulous: “When people feel isolated, they create their own tribes around them.

“When it comes to Prince Harry, it’s clear he’s built his own tribe in America.

“Obviously people like to have infrastructure and support when it comes to their close relationships.

“It’s a basic need, as well to interact with other people.

“For whatever circumstances, some people are forced to live away from their family.

“But in the same token, people need support and love around them, therefore creating their own sense of community.”

He added: “As a human being, no matter if a person believes they can survive on their own, we all need some degree of emotional support.

“Whether that’s supplied by family, a partner or friends, it’s a very important aspect of physiological well being and being able to rely on the people closest to you.