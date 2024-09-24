 
Geo News

US official says Russia produced most AI content to influence presidential vote

AI manipulation is part of Russia's effort to boost Trump over Democrat Kamala Harris, says US official

By
Reuters
|

September 24, 2024

Poll workers with the Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections Office, work to setup early voting equipment at the Seffner-Mango Branch Library in Seffner, Florida, US, August 2, 2024. — Reuters
Poll workers with the Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections Office, work to setup early voting equipment at the Seffner-Mango Branch Library in Seffner, Florida, US, August 2, 2024. — Reuters

Russia has generated more AI content to influence the US presidential election than any other foreign power as part of its broader effort to boost Republican candidate Donald Trump over Democrat Kamala Harris, a US intelligence official said on Monday, Reuters reported.

The official from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, speaking on condition of anonymity, commented on briefing reporters on the alleged use of AI by Russia and other countries to influence the November 5 vote.

Moscow's AI content is "consistent with Russia's broader efforts to boost the former president's candidacy and denigrate the vice president and the Democratic Party, including through conspiratorial narratives."

