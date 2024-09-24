'Concerned' Sean 'Diddy' Combs speaks with his 'shocked' children from jail

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' kids are 'in a state of crisis and shock' after his arrest

Sean "Diddy" Combs is reportedly concerned about his kids as he is currently in jail after his arrest.

Diddy got arrested on September 16 for serious charges including sex trafficking and racketeering, and has pleaded not guilty.

He has only been able to have a brief phone conversation with his seven children, according to PEOPLE magazine report.

The source told the outlet, "He is very concerned about his kids and their well-being. He has three minor children, two of whom now have no living parent available with him incarcerated. Four of his seven children have neither parent available with him incarcerated."

Another insider said that his family "in a state of crisis and shock." They added, "It's heartbreaking to see the children in the state they're in. This is their father. But to them, he's not Diddy — he's Dad. He has always been a loving, devoted father."

During a recent court appearance, the rapper was reportedly seen looking at his family and putting his hand on his heart, showing his love and support for them.

His attorney is working to clear his name and insists that he is committed to fighting the charges.