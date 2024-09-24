Prince Harry receives super exciting news ahead of UK visit

Prince Harry has received a super exciting news in US days before his visit to UK next week.



According to a report by BBC, a judge has ruled that Harry's US visa application should remain private despite him admitting taking drugs in his memoir Spare.

Royal expert Cameron Walker also took to X, formerly Twitter handle and tweeted, “BREAKING: A think tank has lost its bid to gain access to the Duke of Sussex’s US visa application after questioning why he was allowed into the country following references to taking drugs in his memoir.”

Harry wrote of using marijuana, cocaine and psychedelic mushrooms in his memoir Spare, which was released in January 2023, the BBC report says.

Cameron Walker further tweeted, “US judge Carl Nichols said ‘the public does not have a strong interest in disclosure of the duke’s immigration records’."

The ruling further says, "Like any foreign national, the duke has a legitimate privacy interest in his immigration status."

“We are delighted to announce that WellChild Patron Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, will attend the 2024 WellChild Awards on 30th Sept,” the charity recently announced.