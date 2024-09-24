 
Geo News

Prince Harry receives super exciting news ahead of UK visit

Prince Harry wrote of using marijuana, cocaine and psychedelic mushrooms in his memoir 'Spare'

By
Web Desk
|

September 24, 2024

Prince Harry receives super exciting news ahead of UK visit

Prince Harry has received a super exciting news in US days before his visit to UK next week.

According to a report by BBC, a judge has ruled that Harry's US visa application should remain private despite him admitting taking drugs in his memoir Spare.

Royal expert Cameron Walker also took to X, formerly Twitter handle and tweeted, “BREAKING: A think tank has lost its bid to gain access to the Duke of Sussex’s US visa application after questioning why he was allowed into the country following references to taking drugs in his memoir.”

Harry wrote of using marijuana, cocaine and psychedelic mushrooms in his memoir Spare, which was released in January 2023, the BBC report says.

Cameron Walker further tweeted, “US judge Carl Nichols said ‘the public does not have a strong interest in disclosure of the duke’s immigration records’."

Prince Harry receives super exciting news ahead of UK visit

The ruling further says, "Like any foreign national, the duke has a legitimate privacy interest in his immigration status."

Prince Harry has received the exciting news days before his visit to UK for a charity event.

“We are delighted to announce that WellChild Patron Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, will attend the 2024 WellChild Awards on 30th Sept,” the charity recently announced.

Rapper T.I. and wife Tiny Harris win massive 8-figure settlement in lawsuit
Rapper T.I. and wife Tiny Harris win massive 8-figure settlement in lawsuit
Prince Harry sparks debate for taking on ‘journalistic duties' at Diana Awards video
Prince Harry sparks debate for taking on ‘journalistic duties' at Diana Awards
Kate Middleton's agony over divorcing Prince William: ‘Feeling won't go away'
Kate Middleton's agony over divorcing Prince William: ‘Feeling won't go away'
Sabrina Carpenter, Christina Aguilera reimagine debut album tracks video
Sabrina Carpenter, Christina Aguilera reimagine debut album tracks
Coldplay shares major concert update leaving Australian fans excited
Coldplay shares major concert update leaving Australian fans excited
Desmond Chiam remarries Samantha de Castro 9 years after Vegas wedding
Desmond Chiam remarries Samantha de Castro 9 years after Vegas wedding
Courteney Cox makes shocking revelation about 'Scream 7' sign up
Courteney Cox makes shocking revelation about 'Scream 7' sign up
Prince Harry challenges mental health narrative with key move
Prince Harry challenges mental health narrative with key move