Prince Andrew remains loyal to King Charles amid Royal Lodge dispute

Prince Andrew has surprisingly shown loyalty to King Charles despite their ongoing feud over the Royal Lodge, a new report has revealed.



According to a latest report, the Duke of York, who plans to pass the lease to his daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, has "never criticised" Charles or spoken negatively about the Royal family.

A source close to the situation told The Sun that Andrew respects his older brother despite reports of him being “rude and pampered.”

"I have never heard him say anything negative about his brother or indeed any member of his family," the insider told the publication. "It’s just not something he would do."

However, other reports have claimed that the disgraced Prince is "rude" and "pampered," with incidents of him lashing out at staff.

In 2003, an undercover reporter at Buckingham Palace revealed an incident when Andrew behaved rudely to a footman.

They recalled that the footman entered Prince Andrew’s bedroom to open his curtains and said, "Good morning Your Royal Highness."

"F*** off,” the Duke shouted at him.

In another incident, journalist, Valentine Low, shared how Andrew once shouted at a royal aide, screaming, "F*** off out of my office and f*** off out of my life."