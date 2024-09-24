 
Miley Cyrus 'can't imagine life without' Maxx Morando: Source

Maxx Morando reportedly helped Miley Cyrus during Billy Ray Cyrus drama

September 24, 2024

Photo: Miley Cyrus 'can't imagine life without' Maxx Morando: Source

Miley Cyrus’s new beau Maxx Morando reportedly brings out the best in her.

As per an insider privy to Life & Style, Miley relates more to Maxx than she did to former husband Liam Hemsworth.

The insider even claimed that “they love to make music together, but they also love the simple things like walking their dogs or chilling out at home.”

“And he calms her down when she’s stressing out and just makes life 100% better,” they also added.

“With all the hellish family drama she’s had this past year Maxx has been the one stable thing in her life, he’s really proven to be such a big help and she says she can’t imagine life without him," the confidante continued.

Before signing off from the chat, the source mentioned, “Miley’s a big romantic, so even though she did get very disillusioned by marriage after what Liam put her through, she hasn’t totally given up on it," noting, "Her friends are predicting she and Maxx will get engaged very soon.”  

