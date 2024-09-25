 
Geo News

King Charles stepson issues major statement amid Prince Harry UK return

King Charles stepson Tom Parker Bowles’ statement comes ahead of the monarch’s Australia tour

By
Web Desk
|

September 25, 2024

King Charles stepson issues major statement amid Prince Harry UK return
King Charles stepson issues major statement amid Prince Harry UK return

King Charles’ stepson, Tom Parker-Bowles, has issues an important update regarding the monarch’s health as he gears up for an upcoming royal tour to Australia and Samoa.

While promoting his new cookery book, Cooking and The Crown, Parker-Bowles revealed that the King's cancer treatment is "going well."

Parker-Bowles, who is Queen Camilla's son from her previous marriage, also praised his mother's resilience in supporting her husband.

At the event, he expressed heartfelt gratitude to the King and Queen for their support with the book, which is his ninth publication, per The Express.

Speaking of Charles' heath, Parker-Bowles said that the monarch’s "doctor says the treatment is going well" and also said of Camilla, "She's tough, my mother".

The King's health update comes as he gears up for a demanding international tour, sparking relief that his treatment is progressing positively.

This comes as Prince Harry announces his return to the UK on September 30th to attend the WellChild Awards. It is yet to be confirmed if the Duke would be meeting Charles during his stay in the country. 

Prince Harry claims kids are being ‘targeted' by social media woes video
Prince Harry claims kids are being ‘targeted' by social media woes
Meghan Markle sends everybody into ‘hyperdrive' as she achieves ‘goal' video
Meghan Markle sends everybody into ‘hyperdrive' as she achieves ‘goal'
Kate Middleton shrugs cancer off with grand Christmas carol plans video
Kate Middleton shrugs cancer off with grand Christmas carol plans
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle branded ‘hollow' over attempt to become ‘social warriors' video
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle branded ‘hollow' over attempt to become ‘social warriors'
Ellen DeGeneres reflects on 'devastating' toxic workplace allegations
Ellen DeGeneres reflects on 'devastating' toxic workplace allegations
Paris Hilton surprises fans with 'stay like an icon' suits at Beverly Hilton
Paris Hilton surprises fans with 'stay like an icon' suits at Beverly Hilton
Lily Collins reveals what her wardrobe represents in 'Emily in Paris'
Lily Collins reveals what her wardrobe represents in 'Emily in Paris'
Meghan Markle ‘marches' with ‘terrible' orders for staff video
Meghan Markle ‘marches' with ‘terrible' orders for staff