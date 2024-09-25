King Charles stepson issues major statement amid Prince Harry UK return

King Charles’ stepson, Tom Parker-Bowles, has issues an important update regarding the monarch’s health as he gears up for an upcoming royal tour to Australia and Samoa.



While promoting his new cookery book, Cooking and The Crown, Parker-Bowles revealed that the King's cancer treatment is "going well."

Parker-Bowles, who is Queen Camilla's son from her previous marriage, also praised his mother's resilience in supporting her husband.

At the event, he expressed heartfelt gratitude to the King and Queen for their support with the book, which is his ninth publication, per The Express.

Speaking of Charles' heath, Parker-Bowles said that the monarch’s "doctor says the treatment is going well" and also said of Camilla, "She's tough, my mother".

The King's health update comes as he gears up for a demanding international tour, sparking relief that his treatment is progressing positively.

This comes as Prince Harry announces his return to the UK on September 30th to attend the WellChild Awards. It is yet to be confirmed if the Duke would be meeting Charles during his stay in the country.