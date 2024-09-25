Gwyneth Paltrow steps out in formal style at Paris Fashion Week

Gwyneth Paltrow stepped out in style while attending the Saint Laurent Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday.

The Talented Mr. Ripley star donned an oversized grey suit, with a matching silk blouse underneath at the star-studded event.

According to Daily Mail, the Goop founder completed her look with a pair of black pointed toe heels while her light blonde tresses were parted in the middle and styled straight for the evening.

Moreover, the actress kept her accessories minimal, wearing only two rings, and opted for a smoky eye makeup look.

As per the publication, the show was attended by a number of stars, including Kate Moss, her daughter Lila Moss, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Nicole Richie, Carla Bruni and more.

Meanwhile, Bella Hadid made an appearance among the models who strutted a dimly lit catwalk.

Furthermore, Gwyneth was also seen mingling with Justin Theroux, Lenny Kravitz and François-Henri Pinault at the event, as per the outlet.

Earlier in the day Paltrow was seen with her husband Brad Falchuk in Paris while the two lovebirds were holding hands as they smiled and laughed while chit chatting in the City Of Lights.