Kate Winslet believes she is 'never getting old' in response to retirement plans

Kate Winslet just revealed that she plans on keeping her retirement plans under wraps.

As the Titanic star made her latest appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, to promote her recently released movie, Lee, the host of the show, asked the 48-year-old what her retirement plans were.

The Academy Award winning did not exactly state what she plans on doing after she quits acting when she discussed how she has not filmed any new projects in the last year.

As Stephen Colbert suggested that Winslet whispers her plans in his ear she simply refused, saying, "I don't think I can say what I would do because it's so inappropriate. No, I can't," adding, "No, I actually can't because it's rude and s**ual, so I can't say it."

This prompted the audience to erupt in applause, cheers and laughter after which Winslet stated, "Listen, I ain't never getting old! That's all I need to say right now. No retiring for me."

Kate Winslet, in recent endeavors, starred and produced the 2024 biopic, Lee, released on September 13 and based on the American model-turned-photojournalist, Lee Miller, who reported from the front lines of World War II for British Vogue.