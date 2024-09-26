Pakistan's Asim cruises into quarterfinals in Charlottesville Open Squash

Pakistan squash player Muhammad Asim Khan celebrating his victory on September 26, 2024. —Facebook/ @PSAsquashtour

Pakistan's Muhammad Asim Khan on Thursday pulled off a major upset in the Charlottesville Open Squash Tournament in Virginia, USA, by defeating second seed Yahya Elnawasany of Egypt in a tightly contested second-round match.

The win secured unseeded Khan a place in the quarterfinals.

Khan triumphed over Elnawasany in a gruelling five-game battle that lasted 60 minutes. He claimed victory with scores of 11-7, 4-11, 11-6, 7-11, and 11-7, displaying remarkable determination to outlast his Egyptian opponent and book his spot in the next round.

This victory sails Khan into the quarterfinals, where he aims to build on his strong performance.

Following the match, the player expressed his delight, stating that this win had boosted his confidence moving forward in the competition.

In another match, Pakistani player Muhammad Ashab Irfan, was eliminated in the second round by Egypt’s seventh seed, Ibrahim Elkabbani.

Ashab put up a solid fight but was eventually defeated 11-8, 11-7, 7-11, 11-7 in a match that lasted 57 minutes.

The Charlottesville Open, with a total prize fund of $28,750, continues to feature top talent from around the world.