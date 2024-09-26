Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's presidential help for their romance laid bare

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly have a number of helping hands that made their relationship possible, and the biggest of them had political roots.

For those unversed, this is in reference to Michelle Obama, the wife of former president Barak Obama.

News of this was shared by inside sources that are well-placed within the royals’ social circle.

Per their findings which have been shared to the Mail on Sunday, and according to the insider, “Michelle had a hand in introducing Harry to Meghan.”

“In his mind there wouldn’t be a wedding without her and that is reason enough to invite them. He was not happy such a legitimate reason was ignored.”

It is pertinent to mention that although Michelle had a massive hand in their wedding taking place, she was not able to attend, despite the Sussexes wanting to extend an invite.

The reason for this was because the couple’ disdain for Donald Trump was apparent and inviting a rival could have caused an ‘uproar’ according to the publication.

Even Buckingham Palace decided to abstain from inviting any political personalities and Kensington Palace even released an official statement announcing this decision.

It read, “It has been decided that an official list of political leaders - both UK and international - is not required for Prince Harry and Ms Markle's wedding. Her Majesty's Government was consulted on this decision, which was taken by The Royal Household.”