Amanda Holden 'feeling vulnerable' amid pal's cancer diagnosis: Source

Amanda Holden's friend of over 20 years has been diagnosed with cancer

September 26, 2024

Amanda Holden is reportedly concerned about the health of her dear pal, Jamie Theakston’s cancer diagnosis.

Last week, Jamie took to his Instagram and announced that he has stage of laryngeal cancer.

In the wake of the musician’s cancer diagnosis, an insider recently shared with Closer Magazine that “Amanda feels like the rug has been pulled from under her feet. She was in tears when Jamie told her about his diagnosis.”

The source went on to mention, “She’s feeling emotionally raw and vulnerable, and hosting the radio show after he made the official statement made it all the more real.”

“He is going to be fine, but she just can’t face the thought of him not being OK,” the source added.

Before conclusion, the insider mentioned, “It’s all so horribly real and way too close to home, but she has promised that she will be a rock for Jamie.”

For those unversed, Amanda and Jamie have remained close for over 20 years. The duo met while filming a comedy show together back in 2003. 

