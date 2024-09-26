'Deadpool & Wolverine' eyes Oscars after blockbuster run

Deadpool & Wolverine makers are eyeing repeating history in the awards season as they do at the box office by raking in over a billion dollars.



The MCU film will be sent for consideration for the Golden Globes, Screen Actors Guild Awards, Critics Choice, and Oscars.

In the Globes, the film will be sent into two possible categories for consideration: Comedy and Cinematic and Box Office Achievement.

Hugh Jackman, meanwhile, will aim for the supporting actor's races in every main awards show, according to Variety.

For technical categories, the filmmakers would push for a nomination nod in the Academy Awards, the report said.

In the meantime, Ryan Reynolds announced the home release date of Deadpool & Wolverine.

"Enjoy @realhughjackman's abs from the comfort and privacy of your home," he captioned, announcing the date to be on Oct 1.

Apart from this, the makers have promoted the release by teasing to include the behind commentary of the movie's stars and bloopers reels.