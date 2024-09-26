 
Geo News

'Deadpool & Wolverine' eyes Oscars after blockbuster run

Reports say the makers of 'Deadpool & Wolverine' are looking to win big in award seasons

By
Web Desk
|

September 26, 2024

Deadpool & Wolverine eyes Oscars after blockbuster run
'Deadpool & Wolverine' eyes Oscars after blockbuster run

Deadpool & Wolverine makers are eyeing repeating history in the awards season as they do at the box office by raking in over a billion dollars.

The MCU film will be sent for consideration for the Golden Globes, Screen Actors Guild Awards, Critics Choice, and Oscars.

In the Globes, the film will be sent into two possible categories for consideration: Comedy and Cinematic and Box Office Achievement.

Hugh Jackman, meanwhile, will aim for the supporting actor's races in every main awards show, according to Variety.

For technical categories, the filmmakers would push for a nomination nod in the Academy Awards, the report said.

In the meantime, Ryan Reynolds announced the home release date of Deadpool & Wolverine.

"Enjoy @realhughjackman's abs from the comfort and privacy of your home," he captioned, announcing the date to be on Oct 1.

Apart from this, the makers have promoted the release by teasing to include the behind commentary of the movie's stars and bloopers reels.

Artem Chigvintsev gives rare update after 'difficult' time with Nikki Gracia
Artem Chigvintsev gives rare update after 'difficult' time with Nikki Gracia
Demi Moore glad as she wins daughters back: Source
Demi Moore glad as she wins daughters back: Source
Linkin Park addresses backlash surrounding new band member Emily Armstrong
Linkin Park addresses backlash surrounding new band member Emily Armstrong
Amanda Holden 'feeling vulnerable' amid pal's cancer diagnosis: Source
Amanda Holden 'feeling vulnerable' amid pal's cancer diagnosis: Source
Johnny Depp gives his take on his 'public' Depp-Heard defamation trial
Johnny Depp gives his take on his 'public' Depp-Heard defamation trial
Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis 'quash' breakup rumours
Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis 'quash' breakup rumours
Taylor Swift's beau Travis Kelce describes working in Ryan Murphy's series video
Taylor Swift's beau Travis Kelce describes working in Ryan Murphy's series
Meghan Markle making it impossible for staffers to excel amid psycho claims
Meghan Markle making it impossible for staffers to excel amid psycho claims