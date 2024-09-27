Prince William, Harry rift 'deepens' despite birthday wish

The alleged drama between Prince William and his brother Harry is far from over, as palace insiders reveal details about their ongoing rift.

The future King, they claim, has "shut the door" on the Duke of Sussex, stopping him from taking part in royal duties.

“William doesn’t think Harry has the smarts to handle even a reduced role in The Firm,” the insider told In Touch. "In other words, he thinks his brother is stupid and foolishly adheres to bad advice."

This view reportedly became stronger after the father-of-two published his widely spoken memoir titled ‘Spare.’

Moreover, the Prince of Wales was not happy about his brother's wife, Meghan Markle’s alleged influence on him.

Sources told In Touch he was surprised by the way his brother's “conniving” wife manipulated him and by his cluelessness about the consequences of what insiders called backstabbing to the monarchy, adding, “A lot of people around William think handle the responsibilities of royal life.”

Despite their rift, William and Kate Middleton wished Harry publicly on his 40th birthday.

However, OK! reported the Waleses were not interested in bridging gaps with the Sussexes despite the generous gesture.