Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds step out for casual outing amid busy work life

Blake Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds stepped out for a walk between their work and their home life with four children.

However, on Thursday September 26, the celebrity power couple took a brief time out and headed out on a casual walk together along the normally bustling streets of Manhattan, according to Daily Mail.

Moreover, the pair were spotted chatting, laughing and smiling, all while holding hands as they kept up a steady pace en route to their destination.

In regards to the Gossip Girl alum’s dressing, she showed off her sense of casual-cool style dressed in a pink sweater with blue jeans and burgundy UGG x OC Tasman platform shoes.

To complete her look, the actress carried a heart-shaped Chanel bag over her shoulder, while donning cool dark sunglasses, and her long blonde locks flowing over her chest and down past the middle of her back with a center part, as per the outlet.

Meanwhile, Reynolds stepped out in light green/tan pants that resembled khakis with a light pink-beige jacket over an off-white shirt.

Additionally, the longtime Hollywood leading man also sported a pair of white sneakers, cool dark sunglasses, and a blue baseball cap over his short brown hair.

As per the publication, in recent weeks and months, Lively has been out promoting her latest film It Ends With Us (2024), co-starring Justin Baldoni, who also served as the director.

While the romantic drama received mixed reviews from critics, it went on to become a big hit at the worldwide box-office, grossing $335 million worldwide against a production budget of $25 million.