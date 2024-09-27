Princess Anne witnesses burial of First World War soldiers

Princess Anne, the Princess Royal witnessed the burial of two First World War soldiers who died at the Battle of Loos in 1915.



The palace shared photos of King Charles younger sister and said, “Today, The Princess Royal witnessed the burial of two First World War soldiers who died at the Battle of Loos in 1915.”

According to palace, the burials marked the inauguration of an extension to the Loos British Cemetery in Northern France which will provide a fitting resting place for the casualties - most of whom came from Scottish regiments - whose bodies were discovered during a local construction project.

Princess Anne, who is President of the Commonwealth War Graves, was joined by serving soldiers from the Royal Regiment of Scotland.



Earlier, the Princess Royal presented honours as ‘investitures are back!’

The palace said. “after a short summer break, we’re back to celebrating those who have been recognised for their work and talents.

“At Windsor Caste today, The Princess Royal presented honours.”