Ed Sheeran showers gratitude as his debut single reaches millstone

Ed Sheeran recently celebrated a major milestone with his fans as his debut single The A Team hit one billion streams on Spotify.



The Perfect hitmaker, who is on a tour of his favourite places in Suffolk, took Spotify to celebrate the milestone as part of their Billions Club.



During the streaming, the 33-year-old singer talked about music, saying, "Everyone uses music for different things and everyone has different memories and emotions connected to songs.”

Ed maintained that he loves the fact so many will have "different memories and emotions" that they associate with his work.

Moreover, during his visit, the Photograph star went to see many spots on his tour including his secondary school and Framlingham Castle, which inspired his song Castle on the Hill.

Moreover, he also shared who is his favourite singer with his fans and named Elton John. "I essentially dressed up as him in the Shivers music video," the Thinking Out Loud singer said.

His brief interaction with his fans comes amidst an auction that sold off 200 items belonging to the Suffolk music star. As per BBC, one of Ed’s guitars was sold for £11,000.