 
Geo News

Ed Sheeran showers gratitude as his debut single reaches millstone

Ed Sheeran is celebrating a major landmark related to his song released in 2010

By
Web Desk
|

September 27, 2024

Ed Sheeran showers gratitude as his debut single reaches millstone
Ed Sheeran showers gratitude as his debut single reaches millstone

Ed Sheeran recently celebrated a major milestone with his fans as his debut single The A Team hit one billion streams on Spotify.

The Perfect hitmaker, who is on a tour of his favourite places in Suffolk, took Spotify to celebrate the milestone as part of their Billions Club.

During the streaming, the 33-year-old singer talked about music, saying, "Everyone uses music for different things and everyone has different memories and emotions connected to songs.”

Ed maintained that he loves the fact so many will have "different memories and emotions" that they associate with his work.

Moreover, during his visit, the Photograph star went to see many spots on his tour including his secondary school and Framlingham Castle, which inspired his song Castle on the Hill.

Moreover, he also shared who is his favourite singer with his fans and named Elton John. "I essentially dressed up as him in the Shivers music video," the Thinking Out Loud singer said. 

His brief interaction with his fans comes amidst an auction that sold off 200 items belonging to the Suffolk music star. As per BBC, one of Ed’s guitars was sold for £11,000.

Jennifer Aniston reveals how 'F.R.I.E.N.D.S.' ignited her love for dogs
Jennifer Aniston reveals how 'F.R.I.E.N.D.S.' ignited her love for dogs
Paris Hilton's mother Kathy reveals secret behind 43-year marriage
Paris Hilton's mother Kathy reveals secret behind 43-year marriage
Kensington Palace makes big announcement about Prince William as Harry heads to UK
Kensington Palace makes big announcement about Prince William as Harry heads to UK
Prince Harry gets genuinely spooked on surprise Halloween tour video
Prince Harry gets genuinely spooked on surprise Halloween tour
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle on brink of collapse as expert warns of Hollywood struggle
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle on brink of collapse as expert warns of Hollywood struggle
Rebel Wilson to tie the knot with Ramona Agruma this weekend?
Rebel Wilson to tie the knot with Ramona Agruma this weekend?
Lance Bass calls out Diddy for turning Justin Timberlake against band
Lance Bass calls out Diddy for turning Justin Timberlake against band
Princess Diana's former aide shares exciting news about Kate Middleton video
Princess Diana's former aide shares exciting news about Kate Middleton