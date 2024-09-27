Photo: Reese Witherspoon thinks Jennifer Aniston is 'needy, jealous:' Source

Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston bond is reportedly crippling due to Oliver Harmaan romance.

As per an insider privy to Life & Style, Jennifer Aniston is feeling betrayed by her pal, Reese, because she is not making time to hang out with her.

Spilling the beans on the latest tension between the duo, an insider dished, “When Reese got divorced, she was really lonely and Jen went out of her way to include her in her life.”

However, Reese is not reciprocating Jennifer’s efforts now that she is enamoured with Oliver Harmaan.

The confidante also claimed about Reese that “when she’s not with him, for some strange reason, she still doesn’t have any interest in hanging out” with the Friends veteran.

Nonetheless, Reese argues that she has not ditched Jennifer, and just need some space from her co-star.

“Reese doesn’t see it that way of course,” the source declared and explained, “in her view she’s not out of line and it’s just a case of Jen getting jealous and being needy!” after which they resigned from the chat.