The Weeknd collaborates with Playboi Carti amid hype of album 'Hurry Up Tomorrow'

The Weeknd just released yet another song amid the hype of his upcoming album titled, Hurry Up Tomorrow.

In collaboration with the American rapper, Playboi Carti, the Blinding Lights hitmaker launched his song, Timeless, on September 27, 2024. The song is a blend of Carti’s downtempo trap rhythm and The Weeknd’s synth-heavy beats.

However, this is not the first time The Weeknd’s fans heard this song as he previously performed Timeless at his sold-out show in Sao Paulo that was organized to show support in combating global hunger.

This impressive gig came after the Canadian singer and songwriter revealed the title and concept art for his forthcoming, highly anticipated album, that would also be the last part of the trilogy The Weeknd has been working on.



Hurry Up Tomorrow would be a follow up of his 2020 album, After Hours and 2022 album, Dawn FM, however the upcoming album does not have it release date revealed yet and the album maker seems to remain rather cryptic about what the project would actually be about.