Asim Khan makes it to final of Charlottesville Open Squash

Pakistan's squash player Asim Khan poses for a photo during a match. — Reporter/File

Pakistan's squash player Asim Khan has made it to the final of the Charlottesville Open Squash tournament after defeating Mexico's Cesar Salazar in the semi-final.

Continuing his remarkable form, Asim triumphed over the Mexican player in straight sets of 11-5, 11-5 and 11-4.

His victory in the semi-final has earned him a spot in the final where he will face England's Nick Wall for the title.

The Charlottesville Open, being played in Charlottesville, Virginia, USA, features top players from around the globe. The tournament boasts a total prize fund of $28,750.

With his sights set on claiming the title, the Pakistani player is hoping to bring another international squash championship home to the country.

Earlier in the tournament, Asim had qualified for the semi-final after overcoming Egypt's eighth-seed, Aly Hussein in straight games, securing an 11-3, 11-5, 11-9 victory.

Before that, the squash player had staged an impressive comeback after falling behind two games against Brazil's Diego Gobbi with a 3-2 victory. Despite losing the first two games 5-11 and 9-11, Asim rallied to win the next three games 11-8, 11-8, and 11-8.

It is to be noted that in July, in July, Asim clinched the Jones Creek Open Squash Championship title in the US where he defeated his fellow countryman Ashab Irfan.

Apart from this, the ongoing year has already brought two notable achievements for him including the Wild Card Challenger in Washington and the Squash Inspire Challenger titles.