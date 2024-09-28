Julianne Hough reacts to Anna Delvey's 'silly' comment post DWTS elimination

Julianne Hough reflected on Anna Delvey‘s Dancing With the Stars elimination.

Delvey, who was paired with professional dancer Ezra Sosa, famously stated that she’d be taking “nothing” away from her appearance on DWTS during the show’s September 24 episode.

According to US Weekly, the alleged Con Artist’s surprising comment garnered a ton of responses from both cast members and fans.

While attending an event held for the Democracy Heroes in New York City on Friday, September 27, Hough elaborated on how she felt about Anna’s brutal comment when leaving DWTS.

While speaking with People, Hough stated, “I’m always a big believer in grace and second chances and showing up and very neutral.”

Moreover, Hough continued by saying, “Also, it’s hard to go out first in the competition.”

Additionally, the Safe Haven star suggested that Delvey’s comment wasn’t necessarily as serious as some people assumed as she claimed, “I also heard somewhere that she was actually being silly and being very literal about that, with her history. So there was that.”

As far as the fake heiress in concerned, Anna Delvey found fame after posing as a German heiress, which led to her allegedly committing fraud against a number of businesses and wealthy individuals. Delvey had her story dramatized in the Netflix series, Inventing Anna.

As per the outlet, after being convicted of grand larceny and overstaying her U.S. visa during her prison sentence, Delvey had to ask ICE for permission to move to Los Angeles to film DWTS.