'Gossip Girl' star Kristen Bell 'was never shooting' with the cast

Gossip Girl star, Kristen Bell just revealed she had no idea where the show was filmed!

Despite the popular show’s setting of New York has always remained a huge focus, so much that the city itself is also often mentioned as a “character” however the 44-year-old actress remained oblivious to this fact.

Bell served as the voiceover narration to Gossip Girl as the mysterious titular character whose identity was controversially revealed in the series finale back in 2012.

Currently promoting her new Netflix series, Nobody Wants This alongside co-star Adam Brody, who has also starred in Gossip Girl, the two sat down for a conversation with Bustle, where Bell got candid about being clueless of the famous series’ shoot location.

“The funny thing is, as Gossip Girl, I was only on a microphone in Los Angeles; I was never shooting with them,” she recalled and then asked Brody, “I didn’t even know where they shot. Where’d they shoot that show?”

“Um, Montreal,” he joked.

“OK, first time hearing of it,” Bell responded to which Brody was prompted to respond, “Well, New York.”

“Oh, New York. You were joking?” the Frozen star said, as she realized her co-star was taking a light-hearted dig at her. “New York because the city was a character.”

“You can see how involved she was,” Brody told the interviewer with a laugh to which Kristen Bell responded, “I just got on that mic and I gave the sass.”