 
Geo News

'Gossip Girl' star Kristen Bell 'was never shooting' with the cast

Kristen Bell revealed how she was clueless about the shoot location for 'Gossip Girl'

By
Web Desk
|

September 28, 2024

Gossip Girl star Kristen Bell was never shooting with the cast
'Gossip Girl' star Kristen Bell 'was never shooting' with the cast

Gossip Girl star, Kristen Bell just revealed she had no idea where the show was filmed!

Despite the popular show’s setting of New York has always remained a huge focus, so much that the city itself is also often mentioned as a “character” however the 44-year-old actress remained oblivious to this fact.

Bell served as the voiceover narration to Gossip Girl as the mysterious titular character whose identity was controversially revealed in the series finale back in 2012.

Currently promoting her new Netflix series, Nobody Wants This alongside co-star Adam Brody, who has also starred in Gossip Girl, the two sat down for a conversation with Bustle, where Bell got candid about being clueless of the famous series’ shoot location.

“The funny thing is, as Gossip Girl, I was only on a microphone in Los Angeles; I was never shooting with them,” she recalled and then asked Brody, “I didn’t even know where they shot. Where’d they shoot that show?”

“Um, Montreal,” he joked.

“OK, first time hearing of it,” Bell responded to which Brody was prompted to respond, “Well, New York.”

“Oh, New York. You were joking?” the Frozen star said, as she realized her co-star was taking a light-hearted dig at her. “New York because the city was a character.”

“You can see how involved she was,” Brody told the interviewer with a laugh to which Kristen Bell responded, “I just got on that mic and I gave the sass.”

Victoria Beckham deems 'most romantic dinner' with husband as inspiration
Victoria Beckham deems 'most romantic dinner' with husband as inspiration
Cody Simpson gets mocked after 'crushing anthem' at AFL Grand Final
Cody Simpson gets mocked after 'crushing anthem' at AFL Grand Final
Allison Holker finds love again after tragic death of hubby Stephen 'tWitch' Boss
Allison Holker finds love again after tragic death of hubby Stephen 'tWitch' Boss
Kylie Jenner showcases delicious spaghetti moment amid Paris Fashion Week video
Kylie Jenner showcases delicious spaghetti moment amid Paris Fashion Week
Tom Cruise delights fans by channeling 'Top Gun: maverick' energy
Tom Cruise delights fans by channeling 'Top Gun: maverick' energy
King Charles makes major decision for Prince Harry due to monarchy
King Charles makes major decision for Prince Harry due to monarchy
Whoopi Goldberg mourns the loss of 'one of a kind' star Maggie Smith
Whoopi Goldberg mourns the loss of 'one of a kind' star Maggie Smith
Lady Gaga clears confusion between ‘Harlequin' and ‘LG7'
Lady Gaga clears confusion between ‘Harlequin' and ‘LG7'