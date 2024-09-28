Bruce Willis' 'The Sixth Sense' co-star reveals his attitude after film's success

Bruce Willis and Haley Joel Osment played lead characters on 'The Sixth Sense'

Haley Joel Osment remembers the kindness of his The Sixth Sense co-star Bruce Willis.

On the 25th anniversary of M. Night Shyamalan’s hit 1999 thriller, Osment, 36, revealed that Willis, 69, kept in touch after the movie.

“I heard from [Bruce] a lot after it came out in those subsequent years,” Osment said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. “He’d leave voicemails at the house from time to time, just checking in.”

He continued: “He would just call out of the blue … in the lead-up before travel. We went to Japan together twice … to open The Sixth Sense in different cities.”

He added: “So [Bruce] would call ahead of that, and then sometimes I would just come home from school and the answering machine would be blinking and it’d be him going like, ‘Hey, Haley Joel. Just saying hi.'”

“At that point, I was old enough to have seen a lot of Bruce’s movies, which added a lot of excitement to it,” he said.

“And that’s something that lasts your entire career, where you get to work with people who you’ve enjoyed watching in other things,” Osment continued.

“It made a huge impression on me because that was the first gigantic celebrity that I’d worked with at an age where I was aware of his stardom,” he added.

Haley Joel Osment was 10-years-old when he worked alongside Die Hard star Bruce Willis in Shyamalan’s masterpiece The Sixth Sense.