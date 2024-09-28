Sean 'Diddy' Combs may face setback from 'bold' move

In a bold move, Sean 'Diddy' Combs announced that he would take the stand in his trial. But a noted lawyer says his decision may come back to bite him.



Meesha Moulton, an award-winning attorney, said the disgraced hip-hop mogul's “bold” move may complicate his legal matters.

“There is a reason that attorneys typically advise their clients not to take the stand in their own trial – testifying in one’s own trial opens up the defendant to cross-examination from the prosecution,” she told Page Six.

She continued, “mentally grueling” cross-examination process “will be relentless in trying to find inconsistencies in his statements and getting him to admit to things that could be damaging.”

The lawyer said “If Diddy becomes flustered or frustrated, taking the stand will do more harm for him than good.”

“This level of scrutiny is very emotionally taxing, and if he struggles to maintain composure under pressure, it can negatively influence the jury’s perception of him,” the Meesha Moulton Law head continued.

Instead, Meesha said his legal strategy should be to “prioritize a strategic defense over his desire for personal expression.”

Earlier, Sean’s lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, told TMZ that he is “very eager to tell his story” in court.

“It’s a human story. It’s a story of love. It’s a story of hurt. It’s a story of heartbreak,” he said