SAFF U-17 Championship: Bangladesh beat Pakistan in penalty shootout

Bangladesh will face defending champions India in final, slated for Monday

Sports Desk
September 29, 2024

After a lengthy and rip-roaring contest, Pakistan suffered defeat at the hands of Bangladesh in a penalty-shootout to final of the SAFF U-17 Championship 2024, held in Bhutan.

Pakistan took the lead in the 32nd minute when Muhammad Shahab Ahmed scored a well-taken goal, putting his side ahead 1-0.

The green shirts extended their lead in the 62nd minute, with Abdul Rehman calmly converting a penalty to make it 2-0.

However, Bangladesh came from behind, scoring in the 74th and 94th minutes to level the game at 2-2, forcing the match into a penalty shootout.

In the shootout, both teams displayed remarkable composure, with the score locked at 7-7 after the regular five penalties.

However, the game turned when Bangladesh's goalkeeper made a remarkable save on Pakistan's eighth attempt and then the side successfully converted theirs to win the match 8-7.

Bangladesh will now face India in the final of the SAFF U-17 Championship 2024 as the latter defeated Nepal by 4-2 in the other semi-final.

The final is scheduled to take place on September 30 (Monday).

Pakistan had advanced into the semi-finals of the tournament after defeating Sri Lanka by 5-1 in the final group match of the event.

As for their previous group stage game against the hosting country, Bhutan, it ended in a 3-3 draw.

Pakistan had registered a 1-0 victory in their first game of the junior championship against Nepal.

