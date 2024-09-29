Pakistan's Asim Khan wins Charlottesville Open Squash title

Pakistan’s Muhammad Asim Khan performs "Sajda" after beating top-seeded Nick Wall of England in the final of the Charlottesville Open. — reporter

FAISALABAD: Pakistan’s Muhammad Asim Khan secured his first Professional Squash Association (PSA) World Tour title on Sunday, defeating top-seeded Nick Wall of England in the final of the Charlottesville Open.



Khan, who was unseeded in the tournament, triumphed 3-1 in a gruelling 65-minute match.

After losing the opening game 12-14, Khan made a strong comeback, winning the next three games 12-10, 11-5, and 11-6 to seal the victory.

The Charlottesville Open, a PSA World Tour Copper event, had a total prize pool of $28,750.

In addition to the title, Khan earned 500 ranking points, which are expected to improve his position in the world rankings.

Khan’s victory marks a significant milestone in his career and adds to Pakistan’s rich legacy in squash, a sport in which the nation has produced multiple world champions.