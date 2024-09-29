Prince Harry's bid bid for a rehab becoming a huge disappointment for Netflix

Prince Harry’s Polo series appears to have rubbed his bosses at Netflix the wrong way.

One Hollywood producer revealed this update to Charlotte Griffiths.

This producer that prefers to remain anonymous started by sharing their thoughts rather candidly and explained how badly its gone down.

According to The Daily Mail, “What Net¬flix have received in return doesn't look great,” because “people want personal stuff.”

“Apart from their documentary series, which had the drama of them quitting the Royal Family, everything else they've produced has been underwhelming.”

“Any reasonable person tuning into a show about polo made by Prince Harry would expect Harry to take a starring role,” the producer is also quoted as saying.

And the fact that he is not, “is hugely disappointing for Netflix.”

Because “Let's face it, polo isn't exactly a mainstream sport so the attraction would have been watching Harry. Without him, it's marginal at best.”

To make matters worse the producer also warned, “The Netflix deal expires next year, so the Sussexes need a big hit. This sounds like a big nothing burger.”

These complaints have come shortly after it was reported that Prince Harry has seperated himself from Hollywood, and is instead turning to old pals and former courtiers for advice to rehab his image and make a return to the UK.

It is pertinent to mention that since leaving Buckingham Palace Prince Harry has spoken very candidly about his troubles with his father and brother.

From detailing the financial cut off, to his fight with Prince William, the public has been privy to alot of the strife within Palace walls.