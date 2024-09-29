Prince Harry risks turning UK ‘guerrilla war' into something worse with return

Prince Harry has just sparked concerns and fears among the public for the way he’s conducted his ‘guerrilla war’ over the years, and the addition of his upcoming UK return.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams made comments like these public.

Everything has been shared with GB News during one of his most candid chats.

He even began by noting that, “they don't want to come back. You're dealing with an institution that is so serious, if they actually came back you'd have a circus.”

“Every single royal event that involved the Sussexes, you'd have the focus on them and it would, in reality, be completely impractical.”

At one point in the conversation the expert also bashed the couple for the way they have been conducting themselves because that leaves them with “absolutely no way” to return to working life.

“If you consider in the past four years they've conducted a guerrilla war against the Royal Family, and they've done enormous damage to it,” he also added.

After all, “when did the Sussexes last say something that was favourable about the Royal Family?”

“They'd want an apology for the way that Harry believed Meghan was badly treated when they were senior working royals. So there's no way they are going to come back, they don't want to.”

Before concluding the expert also added, ‘They're happy in California, supposedly, and most certainly on the issue of trust, who would trust them?”