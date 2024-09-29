Hailey Bieber debuts brand new look since becoming a mom

Hailey Bieber delighted her fans with her brand new hair colour.



The mother of a baby-boy, who has not been posting as frequently since late July, took to Instagram story to showcase her fresh look.

The model posted a selfie in which she could be showing off her golden hair, which was apparently lighter than her previous chocolate brown colour.



The 27-year-old model, who is married to Justin Bieber, penned, “Lighter for the fall,” following a blonde haircut emoji.

For the latest selfie, she wore a chic pair of reading classes and her diamond 'B' necklace.

Her selfie comes just weeks after welcoming son Jack Blues with her 30-year-old husband.

The couple tied the knot in September 2018 after almost four years of dating on and off.

They announced back in May that they were expecting a baby.

Hailey gave birth sometime in late August sharing a glimpse of her baby's tiny foot. However, Neither she or the Baby hitmaker have confirmed their son's date of birth.