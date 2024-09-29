Hailey Bieber debuts brand new look since becoming a mom

September 29, 2024
Hailey Bieber delighted her fans with her brand new hair colour.
The mother of a baby-boy, who has not been posting as frequently since late July, took to Instagram story to showcase her fresh look.
The model posted a selfie in which she could be showing off her golden hair, which was apparently lighter than her previous chocolate brown colour.
The 27-year-old model, who is married to Justin Bieber, penned, “Lighter for the fall,” following a blonde haircut emoji.
For the latest selfie, she wore a chic pair of reading classes and her diamond 'B' necklace.
Her selfie comes just weeks after welcoming son Jack Blues with her 30-year-old husband.
The couple tied the knot in September 2018 after almost four years of dating on and off.
They announced back in May that they were expecting a baby.
Hailey gave birth sometime in late August sharing a glimpse of her baby's tiny foot. However, Neither she or the Baby hitmaker have confirmed their son's date of birth.