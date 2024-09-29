 
Geo News

Hailey Bieber debuts brand new look since becoming a mom

Hailey Bieber surprises social media followers with brand new look

By
Web Desk
|

September 29, 2024

Hailey Bieber debuts brand new look since becoming a mom
Hailey Bieber debuts brand new look since becoming a mom

Hailey Bieber delighted her fans with her brand new hair colour.

The mother of a baby-boy, who has not been posting as frequently since late July, took to Instagram story to showcase her fresh look.

The model posted a selfie in which she could be showing off her golden hair, which was apparently lighter than her previous chocolate brown colour.

Hailey Bieber surprises social media followers with brand new look
Hailey Bieber surprises social media followers with brand new look

The 27-year-old model, who is married to Justin Bieber, penned, “Lighter for the fall,” following a blonde haircut emoji.

For the latest selfie, she wore a chic pair of reading classes and her diamond 'B' necklace.

Her selfie comes just weeks after welcoming son Jack Blues with her 30-year-old husband.

The couple tied the knot in September 2018 after almost four years of dating on and off.

They announced back in May that they were expecting a baby.

Hailey gave birth sometime in late August sharing a glimpse of her baby's tiny foot. However, Neither she or the Baby hitmaker have confirmed their son's date of birth.

Paris Hilton recalls how Sia 'encouraged' working on album 'Infinite Icon'
Paris Hilton recalls how Sia 'encouraged' working on album 'Infinite Icon'
Prince Harry takes big step against Meghan Markle's wishes
Prince Harry takes big step against Meghan Markle's wishes
Kate Winslet's advice that saved Shailene Woodley in her early career
Kate Winslet's advice that saved Shailene Woodley in her early career
Diddy's tapes includes a 'high-profile person' presence?
Diddy's tapes includes a 'high-profile person' presence?
Prince Harry creating a ‘terrible' novel
Prince Harry creating a ‘terrible' novel
George Clooney calls late Paul Newman 'one of the handsomest guys'
George Clooney calls late Paul Newman 'one of the handsomest guys'
Prince Harry bashed for throwing attacks at cancer patients
Prince Harry bashed for throwing attacks at cancer patients
Kate Middleton receives new title as she quietly returns to work
Kate Middleton receives new title as she quietly returns to work