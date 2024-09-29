Meghan Markle's screaming matches against ‘tradesmen' exposed

Meghan Markle’s alleged past actions against a florist have just come to light.

An inside source that is privy to the inner workings of the couple’s life in Montecito has made these thoughts public.

They shared all of this while speaking to The Sunday Times and explained how Meghan “screamed down the phone” against the florist, and even led her to ‘vow’ against ever taking her on a client ever again.

The incident reportedly lasted for a good 30 minutes and happened because they reportedly shared details about the bouquet they were working on.

There the source said, “They vowed never to work with her again, despite the prestige of having her as a client.”

However, it is pertinent to mention that Meghan Markle was not named as the client.

To make matters worse the source also went as far as to say, “If you were working for her, you were often treated like a tradesman who could be treated like s***.”

This allegation comes shortly after a former courtier for the Sussexes went as far as to say, “there definitely were bad, very bad, even psycho moments.”

In regards to the Sussexes’ reaction to all of this, its been said, according to The Sun that, “The Sussexes were left reeling by The Hollywood Reporter's story.”

Regarding this a separate source said, “It appears that the Us Weekly story was sanctioned by the ¬couple as even Archewell's ¬current global head of communications, Ashley Hansen, was quoted by name.”