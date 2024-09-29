George Clooney beams with pride as son Alexander follows in his footsteps

George Clooney is proud of his son Alexander's hilarious pranks.

During the Clooney Foundation for Justice's Albie Awards, George and his wife, Amal Clooney, talked about their six-year-old son.

Amal revealed that Alexander, who has access to Hollywood props and a 3D printer, has been using them for some clever pranks.

"It's really bad because my son has access to Hollywood garde props, like fake cockroaches and mice, and he now has a 3D printer," Amal told the Entertainment Tonight.

She hilariously added, "So I can't tell you the things I am finding under my documents under my pillow."

Amal also shared that George feels "proud" of their son's funny antics, saying, "And when Alexander executes the pranks and George sees it he just looks at him and he's like, 'Son, I am so proud of you.'"

Additionally, the actor revealed one of Alexander's favourite tricks, saying, "Now he'll call me and he's like, 'There's something important I have to tell you Papa,' and I'll go, 'What?' and then he hangs up on me."

Amal laughed, adding, "He's learning from the best."