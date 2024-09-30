Mahnoor Ali beats sister to clinch Danish Junior Squash Championship title

Mahnoor Ali poses with the Pakistan flag with her medal at the HEAD Danish Junior Open on September 29, 2024. — Facebook/Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Squash Association

FAISALABAD: Pakistan's rising squash star Mahnoor Ali on Sunday clinched the Danish Junior Squash Championship title in the Girls Under-13 category, defeating her sister, Sehrish Ali, in straight games.

The 11-year-old athlete dominated the final with a convincing 11-3, 11-3, 11-2 victory at the HEAD Danish Junior Open in Copenhagen, Denmark.

In the Under-17 category, the Ali sisters' elder sibling, Mehwish Ali, secured third place after an impressive performance.

The 15-year-old rising star in the world of squash defeated the Netherlands' Ruby Huisman 3-0, with scores of 11-4, 11-7, and 11-8.

All three sisters returned home with medals, marking a remarkable achievement for the family at the competition, highlighting Pakistan's growing presence in junior squash on the international stage.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Asim Khan also marked a victorious Charlottesville Open as he secured his first Professional Squash Association (PSA) World Tour title defeating top-seeded Nick Wall of England in the final.

The 27-year-old athlete, who was unseeded in the tournament, triumphed 3-1 in a gruelling 65-minute match.



After losing the opening game 12-14, Khan made a strong comeback, winning the next three games 12-10, 11-5, and 11-6 to seal the victory.

Khan's victory marks a significant milestone in his career and adds to Pakistan’s rich legacy in squash, a sport in which the nation has produced multiple world champions.