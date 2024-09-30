BTS Suga slapped with heavy fine in 'drunk driving' incident

BTS member Suga has finally been slapped with a heavy fine in the case related to driving while intoxicated.

According to BBC, the member of K-pop boy-band has been fined ₩ 15 million ($11,500; £8,600) for the incident which occurred last month.



Suga, whose real name is Min Yoon-gi, was found by the police near his Seoul residence, in an intoxicated state after falling off his electric scooter.

Police revealed that the rapper’s blood alcohol concentration level was 0.227%, which is seven times higher than the legal limit in South Korea.

The legal limit of blood alcohol concentration level is 0.03 percent in the country.

A district court in Seoul handed down the fine last Friday, alongside the revocation of his driving license.

The rapper also apologised last month in a statement, saying that he had driven home in Seoul "thinking it was a close distance" and forgot that one cannot use an electric scooter under the “influence".

The 31-year-old is currently serving as a social service agent in the military as he had been ruled unfit for regular combat duty according to the publication.