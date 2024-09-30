Kate Middleton, Prince William make final decision over meeting Harry in UK

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton and her husband Prince William have reportedly made a final decision over meeting Prince Harry during the duke’s visit to UK.



According to a report by GB News, the future king and queen are set to snub a reunion with Prince Harry as he arrives in the UK today, September 30.

The fresh claims come after Harry and William came face to face for the first time in over a year at the funeral of their uncle, however, they did not speak to each other.

The Prince of Wales and the Duke both attended their uncle Lord Fellowes' funeral in Norfolk last month.

However, the sources claimed: "William and Harry were both there but we never saw them speak to each other and they were keeping their distance."

Meanwhile, King Charles is also in Scotland and has no plans to travel to London to see his youngest son Harry.

The latest report comes days after the Heat World disclosed Kate Middleton’s plan for reconciliation with Meghan Markle and Harry amid their ongoing rift with royal family.

The insiders revealed, “Having been focused on her recovery, the fact that she’s now feeling better and getting back to royal life has allowed Kate to add more to-dos to her list – the big one being a Wales-Sussex truce.”