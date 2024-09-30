 
Geo News

Oasis announce 'plans are underway' for North American fans

Oasis made a surprise announcement by adding further venues to their 2025 reunion concert

By
Web Desk
|

September 30, 2024

Oasis announce plans are underway for North American fans

Oasis just announced they would be coming to North America in 2025!

On September 30, the iconic rock band, led by the infamous Liam and Noel Gallagher, announced a bunch of reunion concerts to be held in the U.S., Canada and Mexico as part of their Oasis Live '25 reunion tour.

These highly-anticipated reunion concerts come after a 16-year-long break since the Live Forever crooners’ last performance in North America.

Source: X (formerly Twitter)
As soon as Oasis would wrap up their first string of sold-out stadium shows across UK and Ireland, the British band would head towards Toronto's Rogers Stadium on August 24, 2025, covering states in the US and then landing in Mexico City's Estadio GNP Seguros on September 12.

Additionally, Cage The Elephant would be joining the band as special guests across all dates which was confirmed by a press release that PEOPLE magazine obtained.

“America. Oasis is coming. You have one last chance to prove that you loved us all along,” Oasis said, per the release adding, "Plans are underway for Oasis Live '25 to go to other continents outside of Europe and North America later next year.”

