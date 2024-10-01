How love birds Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘complete each other's sentences'

Kate Middleton and Prince William share a profound chemistry behind the cameras, it is revealed.



The Prince and Princess of Wales, who have been university sweethearts, are deeply bonded together.

Speaking about Kate’s, Royal expert Emily Andrews wrote in Woman: “Her devotion to William — and his to her — was plain to see as they hugged and kissed in front of the cameras.

“When I've followed them around the country, and indeed the world on foreign tours, I've witnessed their affection and love for each other in private.

“Behind the TV cameras, they would hold hands and put arms around each other — even finish each other's sentences.

“But never have I seen these sorts of PDAs played out in front of the cameras,” she noted.