Drake to hurt Kendrick Lamar stint at Super Bowl?

For the first time, a solo rapper (Kendrick Lamar) is set to lead a halftime Super Bowl performance. But rumours say Drake, his rival, is trying to sabotage it.

By sending a cease and desist letter to the Compton rap star for blocking him from performing Not Like Us.

These rumours were born from a claim by music manager Wack 100.

In a clip shared by Livebitez, he said, “He’s trying to get the NFL to restrict Kendrick," claiming Jay-Z, one of the organizers, will not let it happen.

However, the Toronto rapper rep quashed the rumours of any such kind of letter, telling Page Six that it’s “not true.”

“There was never any intention or plan to send a cease and desist to anyone,” an insider told the outlet.

This year, Drake and Kendrick had a decades-long beef that saw a series of back-and-forth and scores of hit disses.

In the meantime, the Grammy winner will perform in New Orleans on Feb 9, 2025.